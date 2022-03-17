5 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $1,249,000

Spanish-style stucco estate situated on 1.77 sprawling acres of level land. 5BD, 2.5BA, 2960 sqft. This two-story home offers quality touches throughout; gorgeous walnut floors, exposed beam ceiling, custom wood cabinets and upgraded stainless appliances in kitchen including a pot-filler and a wine fridge. Upstairs offers a secluded Master Retreat with only one other bedroom on that level, currently used as an office. Renovated balcony connects the two rooms and overlooks the enormous backyard. Extensive outdoor space for animals, RV, hobby vineyard, an ADU or a pool, the possibilities are endless (Please verify with Napa County-Pool images shown are virtual staging only). 2-Car Garage, 2-Car Carport, detached workshop.