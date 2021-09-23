 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $1,325,000

A must see! This property has incredible privacy and serenity that's like nothing you've ever seen before. Approximately 1.75 acres of flat, usable land to enjoy with a huge shop, two-car garage plus two-car carport. Great for hobbies or special cars. 2960 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, beautifully upgraded throughout. Gorgeous chef's kitchen, huge stone fireplace (wood or gas), beautiful walnut floors, long exclusive private drive, ample well with 15,000 gallons of storage for those that might want to farm.

