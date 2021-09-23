5 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $1,395,000

Spectacular view home situated on just over an acre of land with stunning views of vineyards, neighboring hills, and the valley floor from almost every room. The main floor (2nd) consists of the kitchen, living room, dining room, all with gorgeous views- or step outside onto the large deck perfect for entertaining. There are 2 bedrooms and large bathroom with a framed vineyard view from the tub. The 3rd floor is the master suite, with soaring ceilings, balcony, bathroom, 2 closets, and large stone fireplace. The 1st floor is an apartment with kitchen, bathroom, and private patio. There is a large, 1 bedroom, detached guesthouse over the garage with a small balcony off the living room and bedroom; with a full eat-in kitchen, spacious bathroom, and laundry room. The garage is every car enthusiasts dream with room for 2 lifts, large workshop area and half bath. There is ample room for RV or boat storage, gardening, bocce, vines and maybe even a pool. Must see to appreciate!!!