 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $1,499,000

5 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $1,499,000

Tucked in sun drenched valley set in the Angwin hills, close to downtown St.Helena, totaling 1.65 acres set on gentle knoll top, 1 acre of cabernet with south eastern exposure, organically farmed, no contract for grapes, with hilltop residence, a single level 2,534 sf., offering 5 bedroom, 3 bath, open kitchen and dining area, spacious living room, plus the detached guest unit.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Cooking with George: A Napa icon shares some recipes

Cooking with George: A Napa icon shares some recipes

George Altamura, Sr. is well known as a successful Napa real estate developer with direct and bold style of communication and forthright personality. Most are unaware, however, that Altamura, who has called Napa home since the late 1940s, loves to cook.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News