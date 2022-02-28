Tucked in sun drenched valley set in the Angwin hills, close to downtown St.Helena, totaling 1.65 acres set on gentle knoll top, 1 acre of cabernet with south eastern exposure, organically farmed, no contract for grapes, with hilltop residence, a single level 2,534 sf., offering 5 bedroom, 3 bath, open kitchen and dining area, spacious living room, plus the detached guest unit.
5 Bedroom Home in Angwin - $1,550,000
