5 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,749,000

This Classic Craftsman Style 5 bedroom, 5 bath mini-estate was the former iconic Fanny's B&B. Situated on a large double lot with mature gardens, spacious front porch and a park-like setting. Special features include formal living room with fireplace and exposed beamed ceiling. Formal dining room with wainscoting and built-ins. Kitchen opens to the family room with direct deck and rear yard access. Enjoy preserved period details throughout. The primary suite completes the main level. Upstairs offers an additional 4 en-suite bedrooms plus a media room. Located just two blocks from the vibrant downtown Calistoga.

