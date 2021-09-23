A truly rare and unique offering! Whether you are seeking a permanent home and full time residence in the quiet of Calistoga in the Napa Valley or a weekend getaway retreat, look no further! 1718 Maggie Avenue was constructed by a local builder and developer. This gorgeous, custom 5 bedroom, 4.5 bath home on a quiet lane, is conveniently located close to all that Wine Country has to offer. The convenient floor plan is spacious with fantastic indoor and outdoor living spaces, ideal for family gatherings as well as entertaining the most sophisticated guests. Situated on the main level, a separate studio suite on the opposite side of the home includes a private entrance. On those hot summer days and long warm summer evenings, step out to the back yard to enjoy a dip in the sparkling pool. Whether you are looking for a flexible space for today's diverse lifestyle or just somewhere to relax with premium Wine Country ambiance, don't miss this beautiful home. Come to Calistoga and unwind!
5 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $1,899,000
