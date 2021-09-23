5 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $10,000,000

Sited on the valley floor minutes from downtown Calistoga, this 6.99 +/- acre residential compound enjoys dramatic views of Mt. St. Helena and neighboring vineyards, while grounded by its own idyllic pastoral domain. The estate showcases a newly built modern barn-style residence created by the notable team of Wade Design Architects and Jennifer Robin Interiors, and inspired by Napa Valley's rustic rural architecture. Just beyond the new residence is a handsome 1,932 +/- sq ft party & car barn complete with high lift garage doors, a temperature controlled wine room and an attached deck with lovely views of the property's recreational pond. Connecting it all is the stunning Frederika Muller landscape with abundant space for outdoor entertaining, and beyond it, the heated pool and spa boasting great sun exposure throughout the afternoon. Completing the residential parcel is a modern 1BR/1BA guest house and a 2BR/2BA second dwelling with full kitchen and its own separate driveway access.