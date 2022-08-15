5 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $14,750,000

Enjoy both the serenity of a secluded vineyard estate yet be mere minutes to Calistoga & St. Helena. This breathtaking property was meticulously designed by the owners and the renowned architect Sandy Walker with the intention to frame each window with a glorious reflection of the seasonal natural beauty of the land. This property features a spectacular main residence, detached guest house, gym, barn, pond, swimming pool, tennis & bocce courts with unforgettable views! This is truly a legacy property for the discerning buyer.