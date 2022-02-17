Incredible turnkey property conveniently located midway between St. Helena and Calistoga. This 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom home is ready to move in and offers a world of possibilities. The great room features an 14' high ceiling, open kitchen with newer Viking range along with dining & living areas. The north wing has 2 primary suites, one with its own separate entrance. There two additional bedrooms with a Jack & Jill bathroom. The guest bedroom and bathroom are located in the South wing to provide guests with privacy. The patio leads to an open-air pergola perfect for al fresco dining and outdoor entertaining. The extra-large attached 2 car garage along with a secondary, detached 2 car garage make this ideal for families with multiple cars or for those who just love cars. The approx. 4 acre lot offers plenty of room for a pool and small vineyard making this a wine country dream come true!
5 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $3,250,000
