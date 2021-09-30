Incredible turnkey property conveniently located midway between St. Helena and Calistoga. This beautiful home is ready to move in yet still offers a world of possibilities. The great room features 14' high ceilings, an open kitchen with a newer Viking range, along with dining and living areas. The north side has a master suite and a guest suite with its own separate entrance. There are two additional bedrooms with a Jack & Jill bathroom. On the south side, there is a guest bedroom and bathroom which offer guests extra privacy. The patio leads to an open air pergola, perfect for al fresco dining and outdoor entertaining. The 4 acre lot provides plenty of room for a pool, bocce and a small vineyard, making this a wine country dream come true!
5 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $3,250,000
