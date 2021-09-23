 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $3,995,000

An idyllic family retreat or full-time residence with classic New England styling in the heart the Napa Valley. Situated off Silverado Trial behind a private gated entrance and equal distance from Calistoga and St. Helena, each a 10-minute drive away, this newly refreshed grand home offers vineyard views and mountain vistas from large wrap-around porches. Ample spaces for entertaining and living, with all en-suite bedrooms and two additional half-baths, downstairs media and entertainment rooms, a large, attached lock-off apartment with full kitchen, bath and private entrance. Lots of outdoor space for entertaining, including 1.8 acre Zinfandel vineyard and pool. A little over an hour from the Golden Gate Bridge and ready to welcome you to the Wine Country!

