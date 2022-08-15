Amazing Panoramic Views of Sterling Winery and Castello di Amorosa! Newer gorgeous construction. Luxury home, guest home and room to add a pool and an Ag building. Premium neighbors; next door to Davis Estates!!! 3,200 sq.ft. Main Home of newer/recent construction (3 Bedroom Full Suites, 4th Bedroom/Office, 3 En Suite Bathrooms, Huge open great room. Chef's kitchen. 800 sq.ft. newly remodeled Guest Home (1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom). Zoning allows for Ag building addition (Potential PG&E approval for upgraded electric power of 600 amps, 3-Phase power. Situated above the east side of Silverado Trail, this property has magnificent panoramic views of the Mayacamas mountain range, Mount St. Helena and prestigious wineries. Come join the Napa wine community!
5 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $4,250,000
