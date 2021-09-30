5 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $5,548,000

One of a kind modern masterpiece perched above Calistoga yet only a half mile from town. After your decadent tasting at Chateau Montelena, followed by your delectable meal at Solbar at Solage, your short jaunt home to 375 Kortum Canyon will take you from the charming streets of downtown Calistoga to paradise on top of the hill in minutes. Reaching the homes paved driveway the first vision of this stunning home becomes available - a dramatic modern masterpiece, with hints of Miami art deco, is perched at the top of the hill. This home features 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 3-car garage, saltwater pool/spa, unparalleled views of Calistoga, the hillside & more. Whether 375 Kortum Canyon is your primary residence, or a second home, you will always feel like you are on vacation here.