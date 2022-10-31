5 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $5,988,000

Blending a high finished contemporary design with stunning surrounding natural beauty, this private + sleek Calistoga residence is located in the Mayacamas Mountains between Sonoma + Napa, minutes to world-class restaurants, spas, wineries + shopping. Designed by Signum Architecture and built in 2020 by Fairweather and Associates. Accessed through a gated private drive, the five-bedroom hub is beautifully tailored to the site and complemented by the unifying landscape design of Terremoto/Alain Peauroi. Custom elements + materials of the striking exterior include concrete, stained cedar, shou sugi ban siding and aluminum framing with expansive contrasts of glass, all housed under a balanced parapet roof. Interior spaces designed by Alison Damonte are open, airy and cozy all at once. Views are maximized from every room; living, dining, kitchen, and bedrooms, to the ample entertaining areas around an inviting pool, outdoor kitchen + tennis court. Resort-style living with ultimate privacy.