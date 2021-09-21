Stunning Napa Valley Estate just off Silverado Trail in Calistoga. One of a kind, resort style property located next door to Solage & across from the new Four Seasons Resort. 6000 square foot main home including a master wing with an office, two walk-in closets with laundry, an indoor/outdoor shower and sauna. Upstairs includes a home gym with vineyard views. A full guest/pool house that includes a kitchen, full bath, game room area and a look out tower with a view deck. Outdoor amenities include a pool & spa, tennis court, basketball court, shuffle board, bocce ball court, outdoor kitchen with wood burning pizza oven, fire pit, outdoor fireplace and lush gardens. 3 separate detached garages w/ a total of 12 spaces. Full solar array & reclaimed water for irrigation. Walk or ride your bike to town in minutes. Your own Napa Valley resort.
5 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $6,875,000
