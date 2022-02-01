Sited on the valley floor minutes from downtown Calistoga, this 6.99 +/- acre residential compound enjoys dramatic views of Mt. St. Helena and neighboring vineyards, while grounded by its own idyllic pastoral domain. The estate showcases a newly built modern barn-style residence inspired by Napa Valley's rustic rural architecture. Just beyond the residence is a handsome 1,932 +/- sq ft party/car barn with temperature controlled wine room and an attached deck with lovely views of the property's recreational pond. Connecting it all is the stunning Frederika Muller landscape with abundant space for outdoor entertaining, and beyond it, an inviting heated pool and spa. Completing the residential parcel are a modern 1BR/1BA guest house and 2BR/2BA second dwelling with kitchen. View protection has been deeded across the adjacent 1.5 acre pasture which is also available for purchase and has vineyard potential. Opportunity to add a 3rd bedroom to the main house within the existing footprint.
5 Bedroom Home in Calistoga - $9,000,000
