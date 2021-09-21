5 Bedroom Home in Kenwood - $6,950,000

A peaceful serene getaway that can be acquired turn key, this architecturally inspired rammed earth villa by architect, Michael Rex, is a true work of art. The house is perched on 13 acres of some of Kenwood's most picturesque scenery w/ breathtaking views of vineyards. Relax with family and friends in the lap of luxury and enjoy the infinity pool, hot tub, organic olive and citrus orchards. A perfect balance of sophisticated style and comfort for wine country living at its best. Situated less than 1 mile from the town of Kenwood.