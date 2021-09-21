 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Mill Valley - $8,500

Gracious, gated and updated home for lease in an easy living location, lovely garden and great floor plan. Nearly 5,000 sq. ft. shingled home has 5 bedrooms and 5 baths, and newer kitchen along with lots of updates. Wonderful light and entertaining spaces including living and dining room plus family room with wrap around deck. Large garage, storage and additional parking. Enjoy!

