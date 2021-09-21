5 Bedroom Home in Mill Valley - $8,977,000

Extraordinary view estate on approximately 1.6 acres with breathtaking views of San Francisco and the bay. Recently updated with a stunning new kitchen and master bath. Gated and private offering a great floor plan. Dramatic foyer leads to all the main living areas which open through French doors to the expansive landscaped grounds. Upstairs includes the luxurious master suite with 2 large walk-in closets, two bedroom suites and a playroom or office. Detached guest- pool house. Lush lawn, infinity edge pool & spa and expansive terrace. 3 car garage.