 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Bedroom Home in Mill Valley - $8,977,000

5 Bedroom Home in Mill Valley - $8,977,000

5 Bedroom Home in Mill Valley - $8,977,000

Extraordinary view estate on approximately 1.6 acres with breathtaking views of San Francisco and the bay. Recently updated with a stunning new kitchen and master bath. Gated and private offering a great floor plan. Dramatic foyer leads to all the main living areas which open through French doors to the expansive landscaped grounds. Upstairs includes the luxurious master suite with 2 large walk-in closets, two bedroom suites and a playroom or office. Detached guest- pool house. Lush lawn, infinity edge pool & spa and expansive terrace. 3 car garage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News