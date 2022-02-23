5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,095,000

This is a rare opportunity for two homes on one lot in Old Town Napa. These ultra charming vintage 1900 shingle sided Craftsman style homes with a desirable Main Street address are only blocks to the heart of downtown Napa. Vintage integrity abounds with warm hardwood flooring, lovely moldings, original fireplaces, original built-ins, original windows with the wave in the glass, and covered front porches. Special features include a large living room & formal dining room in the main house as well as retro kitchens and baths in both homes. The main house is three bedrooms and one bath with 1496 square feet and the smaller cottage is two bedrooms one bath with approximately 840 square feet for a combined grand total of approximately 2336 square feet. Set on a tree studded and tranquil parcel this compound includes an expansive backyard for the main house that is ideal for entertaining on those warm summer evenings.