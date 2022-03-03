5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,100,000

Beautiful North Napa home awaiting its new owner! Lovely curb appeal greets you as you enter this turn-key property. Wonderful living/dining rooms that boast all new hard surface flooring throughout the entire downstairs. A sizable open kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances overlooking the family room which is centered by a gas burning fireplace for cool evenings. An effortless flow to a backyard with lots of space to entertain family and friends. Upstairs you will find a very spacious bonus space to use as an additional family living area with peek a boo hillside views to the west. A grand master bedroom with views to the east and a bright bathroom with a nice size walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms and a full bath complete your upstairs living. This home has wonderful natural light, a 3 car garage, and a full bath and bedroom downstairs for multi-generational living! You will fall in Love with 4158 Jefferson Street!