Napa Valley Living Awaits! This executive home features a grand entrance to the formal living room with soaring vaulted ceilings and a sweeping staircase. A spacious family room connects to the center island kitchen with eat-in dining area. A bedroom, full bathroom and laundry room completes the lower level. The upstairs primary bedroom occupies the entire west side boasts a beautiful bathroom with a soaking tub and custom walk-in closet. Three more bedrooms (one being used for an office with built-ins) and a full bath finishes the upstairs. This 2835 Sq ft home also has an additional 350 sq. ft. bonus room adjacent to the garage. Situated on an oversized lot with a large backyard covered deck made for entertaining, makes this the perfect Napa Valley home. Check the online estimates for this home and realize the potential with your added personal touch.
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,150,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trade groups estimate that about four dozen local wineries have been sued, with an overwhelming majority of the lawsuits coming from a single plaintiff.
This Napa toddler has a form of stomach cancer. Meet Lyla Montañez.
City of Napa Highway 29 undercrossing planned among other infrastructure projects for next fiscal year
City of Napa infrastructure projects planned for the next fiscal year include an undercrossing under Highway 29, repairing the Buhman Park Creek bank, park furnishing repairs and much more.
Massive Lake Berryessa is in Napa County. Could it provide water to Napa Valley in a drought?
The motorcycle struck the truck, and the motorcyclist and passenger were thrown from the bike.
Dr. Juli A. Mazi faces up to 20 years in prison for wire fraud and making false health care statements when she is sentenced July 29.
Joel Gott recently acquired the former That Pizza Place on Spring Street, just steps from the Station, and plans to start serving up pizza and salad in late April or early May.
The California Highway Patrol used two trucks to push a big rig that was blocking all southbound Highway 29 lanes out of the way of traffic Friday morning
A single-car wreck Sunday resulted in the arrests of two Fairfield men and a felony drunken driving allegation, according to the CHP.
Because of staffing shortages, the Napa Police Department disbanded its unit focused on traffic in 2020. But the unit is back now to enforce traffic laws as Napa's residents call for safer streets.