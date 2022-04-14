5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,150,000

Napa Valley Living Awaits! This executive home features a grand entrance to the formal living room with soaring vaulted ceilings and a sweeping staircase. A spacious family room connects to the center island kitchen with eat-in dining area. A bedroom, full bathroom and laundry room completes the lower level. The upstairs primary bedroom occupies the entire west side boasts a beautiful bathroom with a soaking tub and custom walk-in closet. Three more bedrooms (one being used for an office with built-ins) and a full bath finishes the upstairs. This 2835 Sq ft home also has an additional 350 sq. ft. bonus room adjacent to the garage. Situated on an oversized lot with a large backyard covered deck made for entertaining, makes this the perfect Napa Valley home. Check the online estimates for this home and realize the potential with your added personal touch.