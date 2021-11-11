This is the one you have been waiting for! This stunning Alta Vina home boasts 5 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths, there is also a large bonus room on the upper level that makes the perfect home office or play space. One of those 5 bedrooms and a full bath are conveniently located on the lower level. The spacious primary suite has just the right amount of natural light and views of the western hills. The chef's kitchen with GE monogram stainless appliances, breakfast bar and island. There is even a butler's pantry that is a perfect coffee counter or wine bar. Formal dining room as well as a dinette area. Gleaming engineered wood flooring throughout the lower level and hallway upstairs. Just the right size inground pool with an integrated spa. The drought friendly landscaping, neighborhood park, close proximity to the Napa Valley Vine Trail and all things the beautiful Napa Valley has to offer are the icing on the cake.
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,389,000
