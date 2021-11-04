5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,400,000

Spacious and grand North Napa home move-in ready. Primary suite on the first floor with backyard patio access. Freshly updated cabinetry in the kitchen with built-in GE Monogram appliances, wine fridge, bar seating, breakfast nook and family room with fireplace, hard wood floors. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with a formal dining area. Light and bright with clerestory windows. Upstairs is a large gym/yoga room with views of the eastern hills, large en-suite bedroom, loft/office. Low-maintenance landscaping in front and back. Oversized (600+ sf) two car garage with tons of room for storage and/or workspace plus full size generator! Steps from Abruzzini Community neighborhood park.