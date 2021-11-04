Spacious and grand North Napa home move-in ready. Primary suite on the first floor with backyard patio access. Freshly updated cabinetry in the kitchen with built-in GE Monogram appliances, wine fridge, bar seating, breakfast nook and family room with fireplace, hard wood floors. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with a formal dining area. Light and bright with clerestory windows. Upstairs is a large gym/yoga room with views of the eastern hills, large en-suite bedroom, loft/office. Low-maintenance landscaping in front and back. Oversized (600+ sf) two car garage with tons of room for storage and/or workspace plus full size generator! Steps from Abruzzini Community neighborhood park.
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,400,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa's Stone Brewing abruptly closed on Thursday, letting go 40 staffers, after just over three years in Napa.
John and Michele Truchard have signed the papers, becoming the new owners and stewards of the Napa Valley Opera House. What's next for the historic venue?
A pilot died Thursday at the Ukiah airport in the crash of a private plane that took off from Napa, Ukiah city officials announced.
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.
The 28-year-old Napa man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on the Silverado Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The Friday collision involved a Harley-Davidson as well as a Tesla whose driver was trying to U-turn on the Silverado Trail, according to CHP.
A Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant might be coming to Napa, but the city council would have to approve the planned drive thru.
A man killed in a Mendocino County plane crash involving a flight originating in Napa County has been identified.
A decade-long river restoration project worked just as intended when floodwaters rose this month, landowners say.
A Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers restaurant will not be coming to Napa after the Napa City Council upheld an appeal of a proposed drive-thru.