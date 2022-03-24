Gorgeous home in North Napa! Close to Yountville, the Vine Trail and all things Napa. This lovely home has numerous upgrades and amenities on a flat and private court. Two-story home with a larger full bedroom with walk-in closet on the main level, adjacent to a full bathroom. Tall spacious ceilings throughout. An oversized Family Room opens to both the Kitchen and the large enjoyable back yard. Formal Living Room & Dining Rooms. Large and nicely landscaped front and back yards, with raised garden beds and wine barrel planters. Three stamped-concrete patios and a beautiful pergola, a pristine lawn, and a water fountain make for a very inviting outdoor entertaining venue in the large backyard. Room for a pool. 3 car garage!!! Completely move-in ready!
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,475,000
