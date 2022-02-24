Incredibly well-maintained and well-loved home with numerous upgrades and amenities in a very quiet North Napa neighborhood. Two-story home with a larger full bedroom with walk-in closet on the main level, adjacent to a full bathroom. Tall ceilings throughout, oversized Family Room open to the Kitchen, and Living Room & Dining Room Great Room. Nicely landscaped front and back yards, with raised garden beds and wine barrel planters. Three stamped-concrete patios and a beautiful pergola, a pristine lawn, and a water fountain make for a very inviting outdoor entertaining venue in the large backyard. 3 car garage!!! Completely move-in ready!
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,475,000
