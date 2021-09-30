This is the one you have been waiting for! This stunning Alta Vina home boasts 5 spacious bedrooms and 3 full baths, there is also a large bonus room on the upper level that makes the perfect home office or play space. One of those 5 bedrooms and a full bath are conveniently located on the lower level. The spacious primary suite has just the right amount of natural light and views of the western hills. The chef's kitchen with GE monogram stainless appliances, breakfast bar and island. There is even a butler's pantry that is a perfect coffee counter or wine bar. Formal dining room as well as a dinette area. Gleaming engineered wood flooring throughout the lower level and hallway upstairs. Just the right size inground pool with an integrated spa. The drought friendly landscaping, neighborhood park, close proximity to the Napa Valley Vine Trail and all things the beautiful Napa Valley has to offer are the icing on the cake.
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Check out downtown Napa's newest "luxury inn" — the McClelland House. Rates range from $499 to $989 a night.
- Updated
Bounty Hunter won't be moving to a planned building at First and Main Street that's gone unconstructed for four years. But the new building proposal is still moving forward, with an unnamed restaurant and a social club, according to developers.
- Updated
Amizetta Family Estate winery and Ehlers Estate winery have rectified various use permit violations.
- Updated
Calistoga Vice-Mayor Irais Lopez-Ortega, the operator of two senior care facilities, has been charged with four felony counts of elder abuse.
- Updated
California farm workers visited a winery owned by the company Gov. Gavin Newsom founded as they continue to protest his veto of a bill that would have made it easier to vote in union elections.
- Updated
Despite efforts to staff up, the city of Napa currently has more vacant positions than it did six months ago.
Napa County may see a relatively high number of new housing units from California's new single-family zoning law
- Updated
California's new single-family zoning law could bring a relatively high number of new units to Napa compared to other parts of California, according to a recent analysis.
- Updated
A resident of Rutherford was the 97th person in Napa County to die after contracting the coronavirus, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
- Updated
Fairwinds says one of its insurers sold it a policy with terms that ensured that it could never be used in the case of a disaster.
- Updated
Roundabouts may win out over traffic signals as a choice for several key wine country intersections: Oakville, Rutherford and Yountville.