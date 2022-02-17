 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,499,999

5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,499,999

Beautiful multi-level home on quiet cul-de-sac in Browns Valley with a rare 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom layout including full bedroom and bathroom downstairs, just off of the family room. Recently updated kitchen is bright and open and looks out onto the large, private backyard. The kitchen includes GE monogram appliances, brand new induction stove top, granite and quartz countertops, wine fridge and adjacent bar area. Features include newer carpet, master bath remodel, 3-car garage, and a spacious outdoor living space!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News