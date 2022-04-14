5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,549,000

This stunning home is nestled on a large lot in Browns Valley. Offering 5 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms and a large living area with soaring vaulted ceilings! With a neutral palette, the limestone tile throughout warms the space, creating a sophisticated feeling. The downstairs bedroom offers the flexibility to be an ensuite, a guest space, office or entertaining den. The kitchen sits in the heart of the home facing the peaceful resort style backyard, with build-in island and new appliances throughout creating the perfect space for family meals and entertaining. Two options for dining off the kitchen, or the space to create a sitting area in front of the cozy fireplace. This home offers the space to create the home of your dreams with a flexible floor plan. The amazing backyard has a large in-ground pool, with dual waterfalls, a deck for lounging or dining, RV parking, and an exterior building for office or outdoor living. Not to forget all the amazing fruit trees! This home has it all!