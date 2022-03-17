Located in Napa's desirable Crossings subdivision, this sunning home has the quintessential wrap-around porch to relax and enjoy your favorite beverage. Upon entering you're welcomed by stunning marble floors, graciously appointed living room and dining room. The open concept kitchen flows seamlessly into the cozy family room. The kitchen boasts beautiful white cabinets and blacked honed granite countertops. This two story home has a bedroom and full bath downstairs and 3 bedrooms and two full baths upstairs. Attached is a Guest Suite with a separate entrance and includes a living space, full bathroom and kitchenette. Conveniently located near shopping, parks, schools and Hwy. accesses
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,775,000
