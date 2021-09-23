5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,825,000

1125 Westview Drive is a beautiful home in the coveted Browns Valley District. This timeless Napa residence boasts a kitchen ideal for entertaining featuring granite counter tops, gas range, center island, and breakfast nook opening to the patio perfect for indoor/outdoor living. The luxurious Owners Suite offers double sinks, a jetted tub, shower, walk-in closet with a neighboring room ideal for office or nursery space. The home also features a formal foyer and dining room, laundry room and 3 car garage complete with wine storage for your collection. The sprawling backyard is a truly unique offering boasting mature foliage and fruit trees, garden beds, an outdoor kitchen, tranquil fountain features and Cabernet hobby vineyard producing an average of 2-3 barrels per year. Sit atop the veranda and take in the view of your personal vineyard and indulge in Napa Valley living at its finest.