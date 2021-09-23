 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,949,000

Premier location at the end of Grandview lane in Napa Valley. Private setting with hills and mature trees on an acre lot at the bottom of the Southwestern ridge line. The spacious front entry porch welcomes guests & the home boasts 5 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms, engineered flooring, living room with fireplace and deck overlooking the back yard & barn. The remodeled kitchen features quartz counters and island, Cafe appliances with a 6 burner downdraft range & dining area. 2 office areas, new roof, newer hvac, family room with heating stove & custom bar area for entertaining. The barn offers a full kitchen, bathroom, family room & separate yard & deck, perfect for hosting friends or family. Plenty of room for RV, cars or toys with 4 garage spaces & extra parking areas. Relax & enjoy this country setting around the patio with fire pit, 85 vine of table grapes, lawn or expansive back yard overlooking the majestic trees. This could be the Napa Valley estate property of your dreams!

