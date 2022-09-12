5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,950,000

Multiple opportunities abound!Car enthusiasts, multi-gen work from home.5 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, includes main level bedroom and full bathroom,3 car garage.Extensive RV parking:cars, boats, trucks, vans,etc. from front curb to back fence.All this on 1/3 ac lot next door to beautiful park in Napa's desired western foothills area of Browns Valley.Other offerings include:grand double door entry w/soaring ceiling,new marble entry & spiral staircase. Formal living and dining room leads to beautifully updated kitchen with quartz counters,travertine floors,stainless appliances,center island & extensive counterspace with wonderful view of amazing resort style backyard with solar heated pool w/privacy lavarock wall & Palm trees.Trellis covered patio off kitchen & family room.Lush plantings,roses,fruit trees,lawn area for relaxing & play.Outdoor BBQ area near pool. ADU exterior complete w/plans for 860 sq ft 1 bed/1 bath,large living,kitchen, french doors finish to personal taste.