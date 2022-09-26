5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,995,000

This remodeled Tuscan style home features a fully landscaped courtyard, 4 beds & 2.5 baths upstairs with an open concept floorplan that shows off the spectacular views of the approximately 1/2 acre Cabernet vineyard, mountains, adjacent vineyards & two spring fed lakes. Downstairs features a 1 bed, 1 bath junior ADU in the converted basement complete with travertine floors, its own kitchen and separate entrance. Relax in the new and fully irrigated landscaping that surround the property or spend time gardening in the 6 raised garden beds. The oversized 2 car garage leaves room to have a workshop or additional storage space. There is also room to build a standalone ADU, additional garage/workshop space. Other features include RV parking, solar, 22KW whole house generator w/ automatic transfer switch, water storage tank, new HVAC and EV charging. Propane used for the generator, water heaters and gas range only. It is just a short 6 mile stunning drive from Silverado Country Club.