In the heart of Downtown Napa Valley sits this award winning Italianate. Two homes on this property. Entirely remodeled from studs in during 2016. Also a 2016 recipient of the prestigious Napa Historic Landmarks award. Downstairs, home offers 2 on-suite bedrooms. Master chefs-kitchen, including an 8 burner with double oven Wolf range and Subzero refrigerator. Floors are an exquisite red oak quarter sawn hard wood. Upstairs, home is 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Entire interior of property has artisan level 5 smooth wall plaster finish. Wall wash lighting designed by designer Hideo Tanai throughout both homes. Detached over sized garage with 14' ceilings and open beam construction. Garage is ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) capable. Gorgeous landscape with herringbone brick all throughout the property. You will enjoy the inviting gas fire pit. Don't miss this magical and once in a lifetime property.
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $1,995,000
