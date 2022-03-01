This magnificent vineyard estate, prominently sited on 43.78 +/- private acres, enjoys an exclusive Napa Valley venue with spectacular 360 degree mountain, vineyard, and valley views. Located on the western slopes of the Vaca range, the property's income producing 15-Acre Bordeaux varietal vineyard benefits from well drained soils and full sun exposure complemented by cool afternoon mountain breezes. The 5-bedroom contemporary residence features large scale public rooms with walls of glass that showcase the home's dramatic vistas from sunrise to sunset. The interiors include a spacious living room with view bar, a media room, newly remodeled kitchen with adjacent family room, a formal dining room that seats 16+ dinner guests, luxurious master suite, office, recreation room, wine cellar, gym, and 3-car garage. Outdoors the property enjoys a newly refurbished tennis court and adjacent lawn, an expansive west-facing view terrace, built-in barbecue, pool and spa.
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $18,000,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 61-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized Thursday after a collision at Jefferson Street and El Capitan Way, according to Napa Police.
Napa’s last newspaper distributor closes: longtime company almost made it to 50 years.
One of the two people at the West Pueblo Avenue home was hospitalized Thursday at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to Napa Fire.
Anti-Semitic flyers were left early Thursday outside homes on Elm, Oak, Pine and other streets near a Napa synagogue, according to police.
Napa's new Wingstop will offer wings, wings and more wings — from 11 a.m. to midnight.
This south Napa County business was ordered to pay $315,536 in back wages for 158 workers for failing to pay overtime.
Crystal McCarthy's friends and family have celebrated her life at two memorial events this month, and are set to come together for a memorial concert in Sacramento on Sunday.
The former schoolteacher had been sought in connection with an August 2021 incident at a Napa business, police reported.
Robert Abreu of American Canyon underwent surgery Sunday and may be released as early as the midweek, a niece said Monday.
After pausing the annual count of homeless residents for a year because of the pandemic, the Point-In-Time count was carried out Tuesday with a few COVID-19-related changes.