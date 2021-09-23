This magnificent vineyard estate, prominently sited on 43.78 +/- private acres, enjoys an exclusive Napa Valley venue with spectacular 360 degree mountain, vineyard, and valley views. Located on the western slopes of the Vaca range, the property's income producing 15-Acre Bordeaux varietal vineyard benefits from well drained soils and full sun exposure complemented by cool afternoon mountain breezes. The 5-bedroom contemporary residence features large scale public rooms with walls of glass that showcase the home's dramatic vistas from sunrise to sunset. The interiors include a spacious living room with view bar, a media room, newly remodeled kitchen with adjacent family room, a formal dining room that seats 16+ dinner guests, luxurious master suite, office, recreation room, wine cellar, gym, and 3-car garage. Outdoors the property enjoys a newly refurbished tennis court and adjacent lawn, an expansive west-facing view terrace, built-in barbecue, pool and spa.
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $18,000,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A domestic disturbance Saturday resulted in the arrest of a Napa County man on suspicion of rape and kidnapping, according to Napa Police.
- Updated
The pursuit ended in Vallejo after officers disabled a SUV using spike strips, American Canyon Police reported.
- Updated
Napa police had a southeast neighborhood shelter-in-place after officers heard possible gunshots Thursday evening.
- Updated
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena.
- Updated
Napa County will turn the mile stretch of Dry Creek Road north of the city of Napa essentially into a new road.
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses battle burnout and staffing shortages amid persisting pandemic
- Updated
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses, like many across the nation, are battling burnout and staffing shortages 19 months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Updated
Cannabis emulsions are infiltrating the wine game, offering CBD and THC benefits without a hangover.
Algae responsible for potentially strange odors and tastes in water as city of Napa switches to Lake Hennessey as primary water source
- Updated
Natural annual growth of algae in Lake Hennessy leaves a small, but detectable, odor in the drinking water, Napa officials say.
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
- Updated
Napa County Sheriff's officers at Lake Berryessa made two arrests after finding heroin and a loaded rifle.