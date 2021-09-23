5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $18,000,000

This magnificent vineyard estate, prominently sited on 43.78 +/- private acres, enjoys an exclusive Napa Valley venue with spectacular 360 degree mountain, vineyard, and valley views. Located on the western slopes of the Vaca range, the property's income producing 15-Acre Bordeaux varietal vineyard benefits from well drained soils and full sun exposure complemented by cool afternoon mountain breezes. The 5-bedroom contemporary residence features large scale public rooms with walls of glass that showcase the home's dramatic vistas from sunrise to sunset. The interiors include a spacious living room with view bar, a media room, newly remodeled kitchen with adjacent family room, a formal dining room that seats 16+ dinner guests, luxurious master suite, office, recreation room, wine cellar, gym, and 3-car garage. Outdoors the property enjoys a newly refurbished tennis court and adjacent lawn, an expansive west-facing view terrace, built-in barbecue, pool and spa.