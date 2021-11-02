This magnificent vineyard estate, prominently sited on 43.78 +/- private acres, enjoys an exclusive Napa Valley venue with spectacular 360 degree mountain, vineyard, and valley views. Located on the western slopes of the Vaca range, the property's income producing 15-Acre Bordeaux varietal vineyard benefits from well drained soils and full sun exposure complemented by cool afternoon mountain breezes. The 5-bedroom contemporary residence features large scale public rooms with walls of glass that showcase the home's dramatic vistas from sunrise to sunset. The interiors include a spacious living room with view bar, a media room, newly remodeled kitchen with adjacent family room, a formal dining room that seats 16+ dinner guests, luxurious master suite, office, recreation room, wine cellar, gym, and 3-car garage. Outdoors the property enjoys a newly refurbished tennis court and adjacent lawn, an expansive west-facing view terrace, built-in barbecue, pool and spa.
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $18,000,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Napa's Stone Brewing abruptly closed on Thursday, letting go 40 staffers, after just over three years in Napa.
John and Michele Truchard have signed the papers, becoming the new owners and stewards of the Napa Valley Opera House. What's next for the historic venue?
A pilot died Thursday at the Ukiah airport in the crash of a private plane that took off from Napa, Ukiah city officials announced.
Jeremy James Vellenoweth, 26, of Napa died Tuesday at Queen of the Valley Medical Center, according to the county coroner's office.
Letters: I say shame on you that have been responsible for this reckless destruction of life.
Silverado Trail segment could be closed until Nov. 12, temporary traffic signal installed to ease congestion
Upvalley traffic woes related to a Silverado Trail washout could last a couple of weeks.
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.
The story of the disappearance of Kristin Smart a quarter century ago is the subject of an NBC News program scheduled to air Friday night.
The 28-year-old Napa man was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash Thursday night on the Silverado Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The luxury homes attached to the resort will likely attract Bay Area second-home owners.