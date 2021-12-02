5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,100,000

5 bdrm 3 bath remodeled home with 1st floor bdrm & full bath offers private setting on over 3/4 acre with stunning mountain, valley & vineyard views located minutes to downtown Napa in desirable Browns Valley. This gorgeous natural light filled home with vaulted ceilings & wood floors offers an abundance of windows that showcase the extraordinary views. Redesigned & updated with high-end amenities throughout including gourmet kitchen with SubZero refrigerator /146 bottle wine cooler, Wolf range, Fisher Paykel dishwasher, 2 sinks & counter seating. Spacious main-en suite with balcony, walk-in closet & spa-like bath with heated floors & towel rack & dual head shower. Multiple outdoor entertaining areas including expansive backyard with room for pool offering outdoor kitchen with BBQ & pizza oven, firepit, bocce, garden beds, fruit & olive trees & vines. Smart house with HVAC, security, sound, lighting & garage door control from smart phone. Generator, Tesla charger & upgraded Luxul Wi-Fi