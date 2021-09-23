5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,100,000

Rare single-level home located on the highly sought after Kaanapali Dr at Silverado Country Club!!! Neighborhood is tranquil and flat. Easy access to the Club and restaurants. Plenty of room within the home's spacious 5 bedrooms. Serene creekside setting. Home has updated kitchen and baths. Come and live the resort life at Silverado Country Club. Transferrable Silverado Country Club membership is available with this home!