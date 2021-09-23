Rare single-level home located on the highly sought after Kaanapali Dr at Silverado Country Club!!! Neighborhood is tranquil and flat. Easy access to the Club and restaurants. Plenty of room within the home's spacious 5 bedrooms. Serene creekside setting. Home has updated kitchen and baths. Come and live the resort life at Silverado Country Club. Transferrable Silverado Country Club membership is available with this home!
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,100,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A domestic disturbance Saturday resulted in the arrest of a Napa County man on suspicion of rape and kidnapping, according to Napa Police.
- Updated
The pursuit ended in Vallejo after officers disabled a SUV using spike strips, American Canyon Police reported.
- Updated
Napa police had a southeast neighborhood shelter-in-place after officers heard possible gunshots Thursday evening.
- Updated
Jean-Charles Boisset and Gina Gallo-Boisset have acquired the Ink House south of St. Helena.
- Updated
Napa County will turn the mile stretch of Dry Creek Road north of the city of Napa essentially into a new road.
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses battle burnout and staffing shortages amid persisting pandemic
- Updated
Providence Queen of the Valley nurses, like many across the nation, are battling burnout and staffing shortages 19 months into the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Updated
Cannabis emulsions are infiltrating the wine game, offering CBD and THC benefits without a hangover.
Algae responsible for potentially strange odors and tastes in water as city of Napa switches to Lake Hennessey as primary water source
- Updated
Natural annual growth of algae in Lake Hennessy leaves a small, but detectable, odor in the drinking water, Napa officials say.
- Updated
Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito.
- Updated
Napa County Sheriff's officers at Lake Berryessa made two arrests after finding heroin and a loaded rifle.