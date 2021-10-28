Downtown Napa in under 5 minutes and yet a world away in pure quiet luxury? Completely remodeled haven has a Mid-Century Modern aesthetic that unfolds as you explore 4616 sq ft that includes: 5 spacious bedrooms (2 primary suites on 2 floors) that all open up to wrap around porches with lush views plus an office downstairs with a double-sided fireplace, 4 amazing full baths including the Primary Bath of your dreams that has a deep tub overlooking the private backyard and separate massive shower stall with 3 rain shower heads, a waterfall kitchen island with a custom wood sleeve that provides an additional eating area, wine room, beautiful light wood floors, the feeling of privacy because there are no neighbors behind or in front of the house is unbeatable, massive backyard with a lot of space to put a pool, laundry room, spacious recreation/game room that opens up to the backyard. Easy walk to Oxbow for Sunday Brunch! Welcome home!
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,198,000
