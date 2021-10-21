This home has it all!Large 2 story on 1/3 acre w/extensive RV parking curb to back fence,located in desired Browns Valley & immediately by neighborhood park for no side neighbors.More offerings are:5 bedrooms,3 full baths,includes grand master with view.Grand entry with soaring ceilings,new marble floors & grand spiral staircase!New wood floors in sunken formal living w/fireplace & formal dining leading to beautifully remodeled kitchen complimented by quartz counters,travertine floors,stainless appliances,center island,extensive counterspace with unobstructed views out to amazing backyard with pool adorned with privacy rockwall and waterfall, soaking shelf, solar heat and palm trees.Trellis covered patio for entertaining right off kitchen/family areas with many plantings,roses,fruit trees,lawn area for relaxing,and outdoor BBQ/bar area for outdoor entertaining.Detached 850 Sq Ft ADU is ready for new owner's finishing touches w/view of pool & grounds & area for it's own private patio.
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,400,000
