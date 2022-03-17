In the heart of Downtown Napa Valley sits this award winning Italianate. Two homes on this property. Entirely remodeled from studs in, during 2016. Also a 2016 recipient of the prestigious Napa Historic Landmarks award. Downstairs, the home offers 2 on-suite bedrooms. Master chefs-kitchen, including an 8 burner stove with double oven Wolf range and Sub Zero refrigerator. Floors are an exquisite red oak quarter sawn hardwood. Upstairs, the home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Entire interior of the property has artisan level 5 smooth wall plaster finish. Wall wash lighting designed by designer Hideo Tanai throughout both homes. Detached oversized garage with 14' ceilings and open beam construction. Garage is ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) capable. ADU plans have been approved by the city, can provide permits. Gorgeous landscape with herringbone brick all throughout the property. You will enjoy the inviting gas fire pit. Don't miss this magical and once in a lifetime property.
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,495,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 61-year-old woman was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after she was run over by her own car on Highway 29, police reported.
The three arrests resulted from a stabbing Sunday afternoon near Old Soscol Way and Trancas Street, according to police.
Her little sister died unexpectedly in 2021, but today Napa teen Kayleigh Lemond has something to smile about.
As the first Black woman to be named head winemaker in Napa Valley, Victoria Coleman has been finetuning her style for over 15 years.
A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with major injuries after an off-road dirt bike crash off Coombsville Road, according to the highway patrol.
A Morimoto Asia, serving pan-Asian foods, will open in the former Basalt space at the corner of Third and Main streets in Napa. No opening date has yet been announced.
A nighttime noise complaint led to a Napa man’s arrest early Monday after he was found to have an unregistered gun, police reported.
Napa County is looking at where it fits in with the Bay Area's sea level rise strategies.
High school classes in Napa and elsewhere will begin at 8:30 a.m. or later starting this fall as a California law takes effect.
Since 1999, Debbie Stevens has held the title as Napa’s Worm Lady.