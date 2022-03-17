5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,495,000

In the heart of Downtown Napa Valley sits this award winning Italianate. Two homes on this property. Entirely remodeled from studs in, during 2016. Also a 2016 recipient of the prestigious Napa Historic Landmarks award. Downstairs, the home offers 2 on-suite bedrooms. Master chefs-kitchen, including an 8 burner stove with double oven Wolf range and Sub Zero refrigerator. Floors are an exquisite red oak quarter sawn hardwood. Upstairs, the home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Entire interior of the property has artisan level 5 smooth wall plaster finish. Wall wash lighting designed by designer Hideo Tanai throughout both homes. Detached oversized garage with 14' ceilings and open beam construction. Garage is ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) capable. ADU plans have been approved by the city, can provide permits. Gorgeous landscape with herringbone brick all throughout the property. You will enjoy the inviting gas fire pit. Don't miss this magical and once in a lifetime property.