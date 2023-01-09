5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $2,595,000

Napa Valley meets Provence! Retreat to this 38+-acres, 2 superbly built detached custom homes w/Mt Diablo-Hamilton & vineyard views. 1 acre quality Cabs, temp-control wine cellar, courtyard w/El-Fresco covered kitchen and fireplace, 5 car garage, gated and private. The one story main residence w/blue shutters, wrap around verandas, courtyard w/olive tree reminiscent of the south of France features 3,173 sf, 10' high ceilings. A spacious, well designed gallery/hallway divides the bedrooms wings. One wing showcases 2/2 bath suites. The 2nd wing, a few steps down, offers a laundry rm, full bathroom, a superb size room flooded w/natural light and a sizable closet. Use as an art studio or 3rd bedroom. LRm w/vaulted wood beam ceiling, panoramic views, large Kitchen w/island, and Pizza wood burning oven were all built w/entertainment in mind. The 2nd detached 812 sf 2/2 home w/den, wash/dryer, is ideal for in-laws. Easy access to I80 to Sac/SFO airports, lake Berryessa for boating or fishing.