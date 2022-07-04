Amazing views of Vineyards, Mt. Diablo, and Mt. Hamilton!!! Beautiful homes and/or an ideal family compound. Privacy, nature, potential swimming pool (see photo with Virtually Staged pool), and your own producing Napa 1-acre Cabernet Vineyard. Beautifully designed high-quality 38-acre estate with amazing natural light and breathtaking scenery. The formal Dining, Kitchen and Family Rooms boast soaring ceilings. An open Sun Room adjoins the kitchen, with a stunning built-in, full-masonry Pizza Oven! 2 en-suite Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, and a huge Office/Craft/Bonus Room/3rd Bedroom round out the well-appointed 3,173 sq ft Main Home. The 805 sq ft Guest House has 2beds/2baths, ideally adjacent to the Main home, and connected by a beautiful outdoor kitchen, fireplace, and covered patio. A huge 5-car Garage with Wine Cellar, numerous Patios and Decks with views, and lively Gardens complete this gorgeous property. Neighbored by esteemed Kenzo and Wagner Vineyards.
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,000,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A former teacher’s aide faces police allegations tied to a 2021 shooting, as well as allegations of drug possession and sexual contact with a minor.
It's becoming a familiar story — residents in a rural Napa County neighborhood are worried about Pacaso becoming a neighbor.
A teenager who died while swimming in Lake Berryessa on Monday played for the Fairfield Expos, his American Legion baseball team announced.
Read the Register's roundup of local Independence Day events taking place on Independence Day, or before.
LVMH, one of the leading luxury beverage producers and marketers in the world, has bought Joseph Phelps Vineyards in St. Helena.
Napa's historic Franklin Station post office was listed for sale, again. What's next for this long-shuttered property?
A BottleRock 2013 lawsuit continues, almost 10 years after first Napa festival.
George Altamura has sold Napa's historic Uptown Theatre to John Truchard, the music-loving vintner who also owns the Napa Valley Opera House a…
Antonio Sarraza Villegas was sentenced to 128 years to life after his conviction for molesting three underage victims, prosecutors announced.
Take a look at the multimillion-dollar modular home being "installed" above Chimney Rock Winery.