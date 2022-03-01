Stunning 5-bedroom estate home in a magical park-like setting, minutes to downtown Napa! This serene property offers seamless indoor-outdoor living and a phenomenal floor plan. Featuring vaulted ceilings throughout with main living on the first floor including an en suite bedroom with French doors opening to the patio. Relish in the gourmet kitchen with large center island and counter-top seating, high end appliance package and custom cabinetry. Convenient built-in desk & work station, spacious dining area and temperature-controlled wine cellar that can hold approx. 1500 bottles. Upstairs hosts a second en suite bedroom with a sun-filled sitting area and 3 additional bedrooms. Plenty of wonderful spaces to live, work, play and relax. The backyard is a delight with spectacular living & entertaining spaces. Pool with spa, water feature,outdoor kitchen, fire pit, view deck, new roof,turf lawn, garden, fruit trees and lush landscaping. Country setting with the simplicity of city services.
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,295,000
