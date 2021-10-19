5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,298,000

Newly constructed in 2021, Two Houses with separate addresses 2255 & 2257 on one incredibly 1.53 acre view parcel. Possible Assembly Bill 9 & 10 to divide. Serious vacation rental potential. Large Stunning modern Mediterranean with 4 BR/4.5 BA. Second home or guest house with wraparound deck, kitchen w/island & barn doors separating into second large office/bedroom. Gorgeous 280 degree views of Napa Valley from Mt Tamalpais to St. Helena. Main house features wine-country style kitchen that is a chef's delight w/high end appliances, quartz counters & white Carrera marble island. Finishing touches include Anderson doors and windows, engineered wood flooring, The large 2nd story "private suite" opens to a custom deck, offering views of Napa Valley, ideal for entertaining with a separate interior and exterior entrance convenient for guests. Pool site ready. Minutes from world renown wineries, Silverado Country Club and downtown Napa. Ideal for a weekend getaway, invest. property rentals.