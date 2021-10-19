Newly constructed in 2021, Two Houses with separate addresses 2255 & 2257 on one incredibly 1.53 acre view parcel. Possible Assembly Bill 9 & 10 to divide. Serious vacation rental potential. Large Stunning modern Mediterranean with 4 BR/4.5 BA. Second home or guest house with wraparound deck, kitchen w/island & barn doors separating into second large office/bedroom. Gorgeous 280 degree views of Napa Valley from Mt Tamalpais to St. Helena. Main house features wine-country style kitchen that is a chef's delight w/high end appliances, quartz counters & white Carrera marble island. Finishing touches include Anderson doors and windows, engineered wood flooring, The large 2nd story "private suite" opens to a custom deck, offering views of Napa Valley, ideal for entertaining with a separate interior and exterior entrance convenient for guests. Pool site ready. Minutes from world renown wineries, Silverado Country Club and downtown Napa. Ideal for a weekend getaway, invest. property rentals.
5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,298,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Hikers say conditions can be treacherous at the top of the 106-acre park and other traumatic injuries have been reported.
- Updated
The wreck occurred Monday when one driver tried to pass another on the Silverado Trail, according to CHP.
- Updated
It took four years to build but Napa's newest hotel, Cambria Hotel Napa Valley, is now open for business.
- Updated
The city of Napa is looking to clean areas affected by homelessness with more regularity to help cut down on fire risks, threats to safety, and pollution.
- Updated
A reported theft Friday from the Sunglass Hut outlet led to a pursuit and the arrest of three suspects in Richmond, according to Napa Police.
- Updated
A deluxe car wash could come to Soscol Avenue in Napa. Would you use it?
- Updated
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) — A popular wildlife preserve in the San Francisco Bay Area has been stripped of accreditation by the Association of Z…
- Updated
The latest residents to succumb to the virus lived in Napa, American Canyon and Calistoga, according to county officials.
- Updated
The Napa City Council will discuss on Tuesday whether to broaden its cannabis ordinance.
Q&A: How California's new ban on gas-powered leaf blowers, lawn mowers and other outdoor equipment affects you
- Updated
The new law is getting a lot of attention.