5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $3,500,000

Newly constructed in 2021, stunning modern Mediterranean with 4 BR/4.5 BA & detached ADU/guest home with wraparound deck, kitchen w/island & barn doors separating into second large office/bedroom. Gorgeous 280 degree views of Napa Valley from Mt Tamalpais to St. Helena. Main house features wine-country style kitchen that is a chef's delight w/high end appliances, quartz counters & white marble island. Finishing touches include Anderson doors and windows, engineered wood flooring, Sonos sound system, and Living Room featuring a 2-way fireplace. The large 2nd story suite opens to a custom deck, offering views of Napa Valley, ideal for entertaining. With a separate interior and exterior entrance convenient for guests/Au pair. Ready for the perfect pool site. Minutes from world renown wineries, golf courses, Silverado Country Club and downtown Napa. Ideal for a weekend getaway, investment property, or enjoy with family & friends all that the Napa Valley has to offer.