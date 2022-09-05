5 Bedroom Home in Napa - $4,995,000

Napa Valley European farmhouse estate with extraordinary views located in private gated setting on 9 acres minutes to downtown Napa. Historic & pastoral property featuring remodeled mostly single level European country main house, newly constructed modern barn guest house, 20' x 40' pool with built-in spa, expansive outdoor entertaining areas including bocce, wine cellar, large eco-friendly lawn, 12 varieties of fruit trees & large pasture perfect for vineyard, sports court or horses. Remodeled main house (3362 sq ft) built in 1890 & formerly owned by 1st Auberge du Soleil Chef Michel Cornu features elevated & exposed wood beam ceilings, chef's kitchen, 3 bdrms 3 baths including spacious main en-suite with fireplace & seating area, outdoor shower, 2 closets, spa-like bath & loft perfect for office. Modern barn 2 bdrm 2 bath guest house built in 2021 (1150 sq ft) with kitchenette features retractable doors that open to resort-like pool & outdoor entertaining area with epic views!